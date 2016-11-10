Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hair loss. Woman is upset of hair loss. Portrait of sad girl with problem hair, isolated. Worried girl holding long damaged unhealthy hair in hand.
girl thinking
Beautiful female blonde hair woman natural portrait close up with hands
Portrait of sad woman against gray background. Negative human emotions, sadness, discontent, depression, stress
girl props his chin with his fist
Woman worried
woman with shoulder problem, neck pain, stiffness, injury
Asian woman 30 years old show negative emotion.

See more

481310011

See more

481310011

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138198989

Item ID: 2138198989

Hair loss. Woman is upset of hair loss. Portrait of sad girl with problem hair, isolated. Worried girl holding long damaged unhealthy hair in hand.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB