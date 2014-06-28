Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 204306682
HAGERSTOWN, MD - JUNE 28, 2014: Image of a vintage car, proceeds from the car show benefit the transportation museum at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center.
Photo Formats
3694 × 2284 pixels • 12.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 618 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.