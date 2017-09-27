Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gypsum bust of ancient statue human head for artists on a light background. Plaster sculpture of antique human face. Renaissance epoch style. academic subject in the workshop
Edit
Gypsum copy of ancient statue Venus head isolated on white background. Plaster sculpture woman face.
Gypsum copy of ancient statue Venus head isolated on white background. Plaster sculpture woman face.
Gypsum copy of ancient statue Venus head isolated on white background. Plaster sculpture woman face.
Gypsum copy of ancient statue Venus head isolated on white background. Plaster sculpture woman face.
Gypsum head of the Ancient Rome man on a white background
gypsum copy, ancient statue, Plaster sculpture woman face.
Gypsum copy of ancient statue Venus head isolated on white background. Plaster sculpture woman face.

See more

1707391357

See more

1707391357

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143383983

Item ID: 2143383983

Gypsum bust of ancient statue human head for artists on a light background. Plaster sculpture of antique human face. Renaissance epoch style. academic subject in the workshop

Formats

  • 3000 × 4500 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sozina Kseniia

Sozina Kseniia