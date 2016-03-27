Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A guy grasps an operator's emblem, which includes symbols for after-sales services. Customer satisfaction communication channel
Unrecognizable businessman in suit and tie holding smartphone looking at its screen. Business icons interface. Skyscapers and sky background. Toned image double exposure
Unrecognizable businessman in suit and tie holding set of business icons interface. Network hologram. Toned image double exposure
CONTACT US, Happy Businessman holding mobile smartphone with ( mail,phone,email ) icon. cutomer support concept, copy space.
Business man pressing an icon in air
Young businessman in virtual reality glasses organize online network communication

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125579178

Item ID: 2125579178

A guy grasps an operator's emblem, which includes symbols for after-sales services. Customer satisfaction communication channel

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5432 × 3173 pixels • 18.1 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 584 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

U-STUDIOGRAPHY DD59

U-STUDIOGRAPHY DD59