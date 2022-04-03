Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Guwagati, India. 03 April 2022. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers exercise as they participate in an annual event. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a Hindu nationalist paramilitary group.
Formats
5436 × 3831 pixels • 18.1 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 705 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 353 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG