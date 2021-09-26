Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
GUNIBSKY DISTRICT, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021: View of the dam of the Gunibskaya hydroelectric power station named after Ramsul Gamzatov. Republic of Dagestan, Russia
Formats
5500 × 3644 pixels • 18.3 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG