Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gudhi Padwa festival celebration by standing the bamboo gudhi flag of silk cloth with garland and upturned copper utensil at the top. It is celebrated in on the first day of chaitra month by hindus.
Formats
3000 × 4500 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG