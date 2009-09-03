Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
GUATEMALA - CIRCA 1980: A stamp dedicated to The Centro Cultural Miguel Angel Asturias, commonly named Teatro Nacional, is a cultural center in Guatemala City, Guatemala, circa 1980.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

64916401

Stock Photo ID: 64916401

GUATEMALA - CIRCA 1980: A stamp dedicated to The Centro Cultural Miguel Angel Asturias, commonly named Teatro Nacional, is a cultural center in Guatemala City, Guatemala, circa 1980.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3273 × 2777 pixels • 10.9 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 848 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 424 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

MarkauMark

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.