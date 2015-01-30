Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 2059427393
Grunge overlay. Crushed foil texture. Rough crumpled effect. Silver shimmering wrinkled uneven distressed metallic film surface with scratches abstract background.
Photo Formats
6000 × 4146 pixels • 20 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 691 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.