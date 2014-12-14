Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Grunge Black And White Urban Texture Template. Dark Messy Dust Overlay Distress Background. Easy To Create Abstract Dotted, Scratched, Vintage Effect With Noise And Grain
Edit
Starry Sky. Star objects, galaxies, and all the heavenly bodies.
Stars of a planet and galaxy in a free space
Far being shone nebula and star field against space. "Elements of this image furnished by NASA". 3D rendering.
Stars of a planet and galaxy in a free space Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Abstract illustration of universe or cosmos.
Stars of a planet and galaxy in a free space Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Stars of a planet and galaxy in a free space Elements of this image furnished by NASA

See more

1347875795

See more

1347875795

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135873371

Item ID: 2135873371

Grunge Black And White Urban Texture Template. Dark Messy Dust Overlay Distress Background. Easy To Create Abstract Dotted, Scratched, Vintage Effect With Noise And Grain

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AstroGrunge

AstroGrunge