Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Growing microgreens in container at home. Isolated on background. Gardener planting young seedlings of parsley in vegetable garden or laboratory. Home gardening. Growing healthy food concept.
Edit
man in apron and gloves holds bowl of fresh green salad
man in apron and gloves holds bowl of fresh green salad
bearded man in apron and gloves holds a bowl of fresh green salad
Hand with a bowl of salad on a colored empty banner background. Healthy, diet, vitamins and proper food, lifestyle concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143140475

Item ID: 2143140475

Growing microgreens in container at home. Isolated on background. Gardener planting young seedlings of parsley in vegetable garden or laboratory. Home gardening. Growing healthy food concept.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2133 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

D

dr.D