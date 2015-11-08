Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Growing microgreens in container at home. Gardener planting young seedlings in vegetable garden. Micro greens on coconut substrate. Home gardening. Growing healthy food concept. Selective focus.
Formats
3200 × 2133 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG