Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Growing microgreens in container at home. Gardener planting young seedlings in vegetable garden. Micro greens on coconut substrate. Home gardening. Growing healthy food concept. Selective focus.
Edit
Water hyacinth in the river teture background
Green watercress leaves for making salads
Close up of plant hedge in a garden in Spain
Tiny green leaves background Phyllodium elegans (Lour.) Desv species.
Fresh microgreen sprouts, Radish microgreen on tray, Salad mix sprout.
CHIA PLANTS. NATURE TEXTURE. clay pot with plants
The little leaf on floor.

See more

749479549

See more

749479549

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143383545

Item ID: 2143383545

Growing microgreens in container at home. Gardener planting young seedlings in vegetable garden. Micro greens on coconut substrate. Home gardening. Growing healthy food concept. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2133 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

D

dr.D