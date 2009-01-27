Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Growing into womanhood. Full length studio shot of an african teenage girl holding a blank board.
African woman holding copyspace placard
Young man standing and holding a white billboard in a horizontal pose, isolated on a white background.
African little girl holding blank placard studio portrait
Little girl with orange bollboard on white background
African little girl holding blank placard studio portrait
Happy Man Holding Blank Placard Over White Background
African little girl holding blank placard studio portrait

See more

615111818

See more

615111818

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137905237

Item ID: 2137905237

Growing into womanhood. Full length studio shot of an african teenage girl holding a blank board.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5412 × 7216 pixels • 18 × 24.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A