Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083855309
Group of young volunteers in masks giving food in carton boxes as donation for poor and elderly people. Millennials working in charitable foundation center
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedaltruismboxcancarecartoncharitydiversedonationelderlyfemalefoodfreegrouphelphomelesshygieneinternationaljarlifestylemalemembershipmenmillennialmoralmulticulturalmultiethnicmultiracialofficeorganizationoutreachpackagepackagingparticipationpersonalproductsseniorsocialstudentsteamthanksgivingtinuniformvolunteervolunteeringwomenworkingyoung
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist