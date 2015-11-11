Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Group young creative engineers Developers discussing new project standing in modern office reading a blueprint. Team thoughtful architect designer. Asian man and woman colleagues using digital tablet
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG