Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091167008
Group of young business people working and communicating while sitting at the office,Business people having meeting,Full concentration at work.
M
By M2020
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adviserafricananalysisasianassociatesbrainstormingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancollaborationcolleaguescommunicationcompanyconsultantcooperationcoworkersdevelopmentdiscussiondiverseemploymententrepreneurexplainingglassgroupideaslisteningmeetingmemosmultiethnicmultiracialnotesofficepartnerspeopleplanningpointingpresentationscreensmall businessstrategyteamteamworktogetherunitedwindowwomanworking
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist