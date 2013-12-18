Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
group of two student ballerinas is engaged in pointe shoes at barre in beautiful white room against the backdrop of mirror.
little girls are engaged at school of the ballet
A ballerina in a white suit poses near the bars for ballet lessons
Beautiful graceful ballerina is practicing in the hall against the background of a window. Slender woman in tutu and pointe shoes in a dance class.
A ballerina in a white suit poses near the bars for ballet lessons
small ballerina at dancing school
young girl in ballet class
A ballerina in a white suit poses near the bars for ballet lessons

See more

727836535

See more

727836535

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137586355

Item ID: 2137586355

group of two student ballerinas is engaged in pointe shoes at barre in beautiful white room against the backdrop of mirror.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7899 × 5266 pixels • 26.3 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maria Moroz

Maria Moroz