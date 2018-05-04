Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of three people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of three people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of three people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of three people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication
Group of people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication

See more

772297909

See more

772297909

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274443

Item ID: 2126274443

Group of three people with devices in hands working together as symbol of networking and communication

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr