Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of professional business meeting and discussing strategy with new startup project.Creative business people planning and brainstorm with laptop computer in modern office.Teamwork concept
two business man working on laptop
People supporting man at group psychotherapy session indoors
business adviser analyzing company financial report. professional investor discussing balance sheet data. businessman & businesswoman working on new startup project with co working team.
Handsome businessman sitting at desk with partner and pointing on laptop screen when explaining project advantages. Business leaders discussing details of companies collaboration. CEO presenting offer
emotional young asian businessman using smartphone and female colleague talking behind in office
Young office worker sitting at desk, using computer. Two business man talking
Four smiling business people sitting at table

See more

158331827

See more

158331827

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131309947

Item ID: 2131309947

Group of professional business meeting and discussing strategy with new startup project.Creative business people planning and brainstorm with laptop computer in modern office.Teamwork concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6266 × 3322 pixels • 20.9 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 530 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 265 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Art_Photo

Art_Photo