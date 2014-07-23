Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Group of professional business meeting and discussing strategy with new startup project.Creative business people planning and brainstorm with laptop computer in modern office.Teamwork concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6266 × 3322 pixels • 20.9 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 530 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 265 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG