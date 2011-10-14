Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Group of many people watching planes landing and take off airport runway field planespotting conference warm morning time. Planespotters in safety vest waiting aicraft arrival approaching departure
Formats
5090 × 3393 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG