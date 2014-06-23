Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of graphic designers brainstorming and meeting in the office, looking at colour swatch samples
Business woman sitting at interview in office
Senior Asian Manager receiving the resume document from Young Asian woman graduate before start to job interview with positive motion in meeting room,Business Hiring new member concept
Female pediatrician listen to small boy patient heart chest with stethoscope at consultation with dad. Woman doctor do regular checkup examine little child at clinic with father. Healthcare concept.
Young casual Asian businessman as a meeting leader presenting his work to mixed race colleagues, Businessman as a meeting leader giving presentation in the meeting room.
Group of professional business meeting and discussing strategy with new startup project.Creative business people planning and brainstorm with document report in modern workloft.Teamwork concept
Photo of happy young man sitting in cafe with his sister drinking juice. Looking aside.
Portrait of two business women

See more

130564232

See more

130564232

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206931

Item ID: 2133206931

Group of graphic designers brainstorming and meeting in the office, looking at colour swatch samples

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7850 × 5233 pixels • 26.2 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic