Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Group of girls (5, 11 and 13yo) are standing and looking at camera. They are holding their hands up and triumphantly shouting. Behind them there's greenboard with maths.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

3055748

Stock Photo ID: 3055748

Group of girls (5, 11 and 13yo) are standing and looking at camera. They are holding their hands up and triumphantly shouting. Behind them there's greenboard with maths.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 4272 × 2912 pixels • 14.2 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 682 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

Tomasz Trojanowski