Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A group of business people are in an office and are working on computers. They are looking away from the camera. Horizontally framed shot.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
5035 × 3472 pixels • 16.8 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 690 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.