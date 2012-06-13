Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of business people meeting in a seminar conference widen view . Audience listening to instructor in employee education training session . Office worker community summit forum with speaker .
Successful business people standing together showing strong relationship of worker community. A team of businessman and businesswoman expressing a strong group teamwork at the modern office.
close up. handshake business partners in a modern business center
blurred image of business team in office.business background
business team with documents standing in the modern office in the blur
boss discussing working issues with the working group. background in blur
blurry image. happy group of diverse young people standing in a row
Blurred Business Background Concept: Female Outdoors

See more

659619334

See more

659619334

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132511097

Item ID: 2132511097

Group of business people meeting in a seminar conference widen view . Audience listening to instructor in employee education training session . Office worker community summit forum with speaker .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6225 × 2355 pixels • 20.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 378 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 189 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio