Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Group business people handshake at meeting table in office together with confident shot from top view . Young businessman and businesswoman workers express agreement of investment deal. broaden view
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4981 × 2017 pixels • 16.6 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 405 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 203 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG