Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101225036
Group of Asian male and female engineers team wearing hygienic mask protect with helmet safety stand in line in factory warehouse
Samut Prakan, Thailand
K
By KlingSup
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianbusinessconstructioncoronacoronaviruscovid-19crisisengineerenvironmentfacefactoryhealthhelmetindoorsindustrialindustryinfectionjoblabormachinemachinerymanmanufacturemanufacturingmaskmask faceoperatingoperatorpeoplepreventionproductionprotectprotectionquarantinerisksafetysafety firstteamteamworkuniformviruswarehousewarmingwearingwomanworkworkerworkshopyellow
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist