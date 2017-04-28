Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of African school age children gathering around a sub saharian village faucet collecting water for their families: Recurrence of World Water Day
Wing-Chun Kung-Fu the young people show their fighting techniques
Group of volunteers ready to clean the beach
Group of happy young people walking at the beach on beautiful summer sunset. Friends and holiday concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509137

Item ID: 2132509137

Group of African school age children gathering around a sub saharian village faucet collecting water for their families: Recurrence of World Water Day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Riccardo Mayer

Riccardo Mayer