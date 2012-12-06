Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
happy three kids sit under a tree and read a book and playing in the summer on the nature. Copy space. Summer time. siblings
Young family together in grass on the meadow
happy family with child girl blow soap bubbles outdoor
young happy family with little beautiful baby with blue eyes walking in summer park at sunset.
Little cute girl takes her first steps. The girl is trying to go to her mother.
beautiful two young asian woman wearing white shirt who sitting on grass and playing with her cute dog with happy and smiling face in garden with green trees. (friendship concept)
young happy couple resting on blanket together in park

See more

725941477

See more

725941477

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709799

Item ID: 2132709799

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov