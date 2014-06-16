Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
Cute young baby brother and school aged sister playing with Easter eggs outside in the park together.
Girl is training husky dog in the autumn park on the green grass
Little girl wearing a protective mask is walking alone with a dog outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic
Young loving couple having fun and running on the green grass on the lawn with their beloved domestic dog breed Beagle and a bouquet of wildflowers.
full length view of beautiful girl in casual clothes waking in park with golden retriever and talking on smartphone
Mother and her daughter playing in the garden in summer day, family concept
Beautiful little girl in a park on a picnic with straw basket and hat. Spring sunny concept. Happy mothers day. Happy loving family. Mother and daughter. Lifestyle concept.

See more

1026321916

See more

1026321916

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709169

Item ID: 2132709169

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov