Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
A young girl stands near a broken car in the middle of the highway during sunset and tries to call for help on the phone and start the car. Waiting for help. Car service. Car breakdown on the road.
A frustrated young girl stands near a broken-down car in the middle of the highway during sunset. Breakdown and repair of the car. Waiting for help. Car service. Car breakdown on road.
A frustrated young girl stands near a broken-down car in the middle of the highway during sunset. Breakdown and repair of the car. Waiting for help.
A group of boys and girls train and learn to swim in a modern swimming pool with an instructor. Development of children's sports. Healthy parenting and promotion of children's sports.
A young girl stands near a broken-down car in the middle of the highway and calls for help on the phone. Failure and breakdown of the car. Waiting for help.
A happy family with kids launches a kite and spends time together in the fresh air. Happy childhood and family holidays.
A young happy girl communicates with a psychologist in a modern office. Psychological help.

See more

1999421360

See more

1999421360

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709163

Item ID: 2132709163

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov