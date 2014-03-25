Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
Family in park
asian family outdoor
Mother and two daughter walk and playing in the house garden
Family in park
Happy family walking in green park
Group of playful kids in park
Asian family outdoors. Parents and children holding hands and walking at garden park. Rear view.

See more

1150988045

See more

1150988045

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709161

Item ID: 2132709161

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov