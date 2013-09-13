Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
A group of friends in casual outfit play soccer in the open air. People have fun and have fun. Active rest and scenic sunset.
Children playing holding hands together in the garden in summer day
Happy Asian family. Father, mother and daughter in a park at natural sunlight background. Family vacation concept.
friendship, childhood, leisure and people concept - group of happy kids or friends playing catch-up game and running in summer park
happy family in casual clothes running in park during daytime
Children and parents jump on green grass. Girls, woman and man smile on summer landscape. Mothers and fathers day. Happy childhood, family, love. Freedom, activity, lifestyle, energy concept.
Little girls playing with water in the summer

See more

1634366263

See more

1634366263

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709155

Item ID: 2132709155

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov