Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
Two girls in a field with flowers at sunset
Lovely mum and kids travel to bali rice terrace
Mom and two adult daughters are walking in the park. Beautiful women with flowers are having fun in the garden..
A woman with a basket of flowers in her hands and two daughters in white dresses on green grass in a field. Family concept
A woman with a basket of flowers in her hands and two daughters in white dresses on green grass in a field. Family concept
happy mother and baby child in park making first steps . Walking and hugging.
Little girls having fun with pillows and feathers

See more

146423006

See more

146423006

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709149

Item ID: 2132709149

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov