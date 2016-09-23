Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
Girls wearing on white dresses having fun on hen party.
A large family with homosexual parents. Two mothers.
Young family of four having fun in the park
Smiling mother and little kids walk in a summer field/Beautiful nature outdoors
Happy family walking in green park
Children in a summer park. Sisters playing. Kids in a pink clothes.
Girl with white dress is playing at the park at christening celebration party day. Wedding party

See more

687535864

See more

687535864

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709137

Item ID: 2132709137

A group of adults and children together at sunset is engaged in garbage collection in the park. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov