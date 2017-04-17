Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Group of adult people watching surprised a curly woman trying to climb a metal panel as a joke. Funny portrait of four Caucasian people enjoying being together wearing suspenders and bow ties
Group of african medical students in college standing on stairs.
Usage of infrared non-contact forehead thermometer gun to check body temperature for virus covid-19 symptoms
Sad girl in wheelchair at school corridor
Front view of the group of students standing in front of the whiteboard and shooting their home tasks information at their smartphones while preparing to the distance education. Stock photo
Group of kids spending time after school together. Handsome friends resting after classes before start of doing homework. Modern loft interior. Schooltime, friendship, education, togetherness concept.
Group of students to complete academic year
selective focus on girl with blue mask, Group of college students standing with arms crossed at corridor with medical face mask worn during coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic

See more

1905495304

See more

1905495304

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128172303

Item ID: 2128172303

Group of adult people watching surprised a curly woman trying to climb a metal panel as a joke. Funny portrait of four Caucasian people enjoying being together wearing suspenders and bow ties

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4256 × 2942 pixels • 14.2 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 691 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma