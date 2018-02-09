Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The groom on his wedding day holds two wedding rings in his hand in a hotel room. The man is wearing a white shirt and blue trousers with a vest. Male hand and wedding rings close up
Edit
This pulling hand is an expression of the handshakes of the men and women who make an agreement and will assist. There are also women's concerns.
Business people hands close up
many hand of young business people join teamwork Concept partnership touching hands promise toTrust mind
many hand of young business people join teamwork Concept partnership touching hands promise
cropped shot of multiethnic group of businessmen holding hands together

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143614661

Item ID: 2143614661

The groom on his wedding day holds two wedding rings in his hand in a hotel room. The man is wearing a white shirt and blue trousers with a vest. Male hand and wedding rings close up

Formats

  • 5542 × 3700 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii