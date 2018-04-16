Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Grilled tiger shrimps with spice, lemon and garlic in a frying pan on a dark background. Prawns fried on a dark background, Seafood appetizer, banner, menu, recipe place for text, top view,
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG