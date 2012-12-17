Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Grilled teriyaki chicken, red bell pepper, white onion, cilantro and romain lettuce are used to fill the tomato and basil wraps with grilled veggies and fresh tomato salsa and chips on the plate
Photo Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.