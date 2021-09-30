Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101951849
Grilled or roasted spicy chicken wings with tomatoes
GERMANY
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
american cuisineappetizerbarbecuebarbequebarbeque saucebbqbbq sauceboardbroiledchickenchicken meatchicken wingcookedcrispycrustdeep frieddeliciousdinnereatfast foodfoodfriedfried chickengrilledgrilled meathotketchuplunchmarinatedmealmeatplateportionpoultrypubriperoastedsauceselective focusskinsmokedsnackspicestickstastyunhealthywing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist