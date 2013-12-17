Images

The greylag goose, Anser anser is a species of large goose in the waterfowl family Anatidae and the type species of the genus Anser. Here flying in the air.
Flying brown pelican Pelecanus occidentalis at Tigertail Beach in Marco Island, Florida
Northern Lapwing in flight against the sky
Flying Graylag Goose.
Canada goose flying in the warm sunset colors
Great Blue Heron in flight
A Grey Heron (Ardea cinerea) flying overhead against a blue sky at Daisy Nook in Manchester, United Kingdom
Great Blue Heron in flight

Item ID: 2136044485

Formats

  • 7739 × 5159 pixels • 25.8 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

RudiErnst