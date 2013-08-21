Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Grey and white stone background at the beach. Meditation concept during vacation. Round and smooth pebbles texture at daylight. Summer time near the sea. Cobblestone pattern. Rocks at the seashore.
Edit
Naturally polished white rock pebbles background
Gray Pebble beach stones
A lot of round smooth grey stones background
Naturally polished white rock pebbles background
Naturally polished white rock pebbles background
Sandy beach with stones algea and wood
small colorful pebble for landscape design, backgrounds, assortment

See more

491358250

See more

491358250

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133082139

Item ID: 2133082139

Grey and white stone background at the beach. Meditation concept during vacation. Round and smooth pebbles texture at daylight. Summer time near the sea. Cobblestone pattern. Rocks at the seashore.

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

ASIA KAYNAK