Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Grey and white stone background at the beach. Meditation concept during vacation. Round and smooth pebbles texture at daylight. Summer time near the sea. Cobblestone pattern. Rocks at the seashore.
Formats
4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG