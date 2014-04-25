Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A grey rhino is placed on the dollar note. An allusion to the grey rhino theory. High probability events. Financial crisis, recession, stock market weakness, international trends.decline.
Formats
4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG