Grey Plover Pluvialis squatarola in the sansouire in Camargue, Southern France
Camargue, France
animalanimaliaavesbeachbeakbillbirdbirdingbirdwatchingblack-bellied plovercharadriidaecharadriiformeschordatacoastcolorfulcreatureecologyegg-layingeker creekfeatheredflightflygrey plovermigrantnatureornithologyploverpluvialispluvialis squatarolasandpipershorebirdshorebirdssquatarolatailvertebrate animalwaderwadingwildwild animalwildlifewildlife photographywingwingedwinter
