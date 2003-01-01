Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Grey heron, Ardea cinerea, a massive gray bird wading through a flat lake searching for fish, with fluffy feathers, large beak, long feathers on back side of head, scene from wild nature
Formats
5565 × 7296 pixels • 18.6 × 24.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
763 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
382 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG