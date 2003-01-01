Images

Image
Grey heron, Ardea cinerea, a massive gray bird wading through a flat lake searching for fish, with fluffy feathers, large beak, long feathers on back side of head, scene from wild nature
2136428517

Item ID: 2136428517

Formats

  • 5565 × 7296 pixels • 18.6 × 24.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 763 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 382 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

RudiErnst