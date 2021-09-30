Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094257512
Grey haired man holding a lantern. low key lighting
Cirencester GL7, UK
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultagedbaldbeardbeardedbrightcandlecandle lightcaucasianclose-upcloseupdarkfaceface shotfacialfireflameglassglassesglowglowinggrey beardgrey hairhandheadholdinghumanhuman faceilluminateilluminatedilluminationinteriorisolatedkeylamplanternlightlowlow keylow-keymanmaturemoodyoldpersonportraitportraitsprofile
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist