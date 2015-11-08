Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
green, yellow or red paper hearts, attached with wooden clothes pin, by the edge of a white ceramic cup.
love concept, valentine's day. space for text, greeting, banner. woman or man hand. handmade.
Formats
5904 × 3840 pixels • 19.7 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG