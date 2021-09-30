Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094074410
A green tank sits on a high built concrete foundation outside with pvc pipes connected on it
Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182, South Africa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbackyardbarrelbasic needscleancollectcollectionconservationcontainerdomesticdroughtecologyenvironmentfarmgardengreenhighholdinghomehugeindustrialirrigationlargeliquidoldoutdoorplantplasticplastic pipespressurepumprain water tanksrecyclereservereservoirresidentialruralservicessouthern africastiltsstoragestructuresupplysustainabilitysystemtalltowertropicalutility
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist