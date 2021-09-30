Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096979862
Green shading Net was used for temporary wall around construction site.Green Shading Net and green metal sheet fence prevents dust from construction site.
J
By Juntee
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitectureawningbackdropbackgroundbuildcarriercautionconcreteconstructioncovercranedangerfencefoundationgreenindustrialindustryironmanmadematerialnetnettingoldpatternplasticprotectrailingriskrustsafetyscaffoldscaffoldingshadesitesituationsteelstructuralstructuresunshinesupportsurfacetexturetexturedwallweavewood
Categories: Miscellaneous, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist