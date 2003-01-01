Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green and red apples close up. Juicy fruits. Useful snack. Vegetarian food. Delicious, healthy snack. Vitamins, microelements. Fat burning. copy space, nutrition, apple banner
Formats
5463 × 2686 pixels • 18.2 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 492 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 246 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG