Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098860019
Green plants grew in the cracks of the stone walls. Fresh Maidenhair fern and stone wall in garden
Semarang, Semarang City, Central Java, Indonesia
P
By Puji apriani
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackdropbackgroundbeautifulbotanicalbotanycloseupcountrysidecoverdecorationdecorativedepthdesignenvironmentevergreenexteriorfencefernfieldflorafloralfocusfoliagefreshgardengrassgreengrowinggrowthherbalivyjungleleafleaveslushnaturalnatureornamentaloutdoorparkplantruralshallowsummertexturetropicalvariousvinewallwallpaper
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist